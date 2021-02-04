’Schools have to take in account the religious beliefs of their students’

A Minooka student won’t be taking a gender and sexuality program that her school requires all students to take as a requirement for graduation.

Marcail McBride, a senior at the Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy in Aurora, had requested a religious accommodation last fall from the Student Gender and Sexuality Program due to her religious beliefs.

The school refused and, following back and forth correspondence between Marcail’s parents, Philip and Christine McBride, and the school as far back as November, the McBrides reached out to First Liberty Institute in Texas, said Keisha Russel, an attorney with First Liberty Institute, who represented the McBrides.

First Liberty is a nonprofit legal organization that defends religious liberty “for all Americans,” according to its website.

Russell said Marcail’s parents basically felt, “We don’t want our daughter to take this (program) because of our religious beliefs and we want to be able to discuss sexuality with our daughter on our own.”

IMSA granted the accommodation, which the family accepted on Thursday, Russell said.

“The school did end up offering Marcail an accommodation after receiving our letter, and I believe they were fair options,” Russell said. “They did offer her two options and she chose one to complete to take the place of the (other) program. She just said yes to that this morning and the school said they could cancel this disciplinary hearing … it was a wonderful resolution.”

Tami J. Armstrong, spokeswoman for the school, said in an email IMSA did provide a religious accommodation to the student for IMSA’s diversity and education requirements and that the family did acknowledge and accept the accommodation.

“IMSA embraces an inclusive environment where all students feel supported and are extended a sense of belonging regardless of race, class, gender, religion, accessibility, and socioeconomic status identity. We are especially committed to a community enriched and enhanced by diverse perspectives which are recognized, respected and seen as a source of strength,” Armstrong wrote in the email.

“Because of this commitment, we spend a great deal of time and effort to balance respect for all students’ identities. We take these matters seriously and will use this as an opportunity to review all of our practices and ensure that our students feel safe and welcomed at IMSA.”

A Feb. 2 letter from First Liberty to IMSA said school policy required all students, including Marcail, to attend all required assemblies and meetings of a non-academic nature unless the student has an excused absence. Otherwise, disciplinary action would be taken.

The letter said that when students take the Student Gender and Sexuality Program, the students must agree to “stay engaged” and “experience discomfort.” In addition, participating students use “sexual language to identify sexual preferences and gender identity,” the letter said.

The letter also said that the program doesn’t differentiate between people who consider homosexuality immoral from those who consider it “crazy” and that the program rewards students for their affirmation with SafeZone sticker and pin, which could pressure students from acting against their religious beliefs.

The letter said Marcail was required to complete the program by 4 p.m. last Saturday and that an email from the school to Marcail on Monday said a disciplinary hearing would be held this week.

Russell said Illinois law guarantees that the state will not discriminate against any resident on the basis of religion. The letter said the Illinois Religious Freedom Restoration Act requires the school “to refrain from placing a substantial burden on the religious exercise of its students,” such as requiring students to act in ways contrary to their religious beliefs to avoid facing penalties.”

Russell can’t make blanket assumptions about programs schools offer and said that every request for a religious accommodation must be made on a case by case basis. But Russell also said that schools are “completely allowed” to offer programs they believe foster a safe environment for their students.

“With that, schools have to take in account the religious beliefs of their students and parents and try to accommodate those beliefs as well,” Russell said.

Russell said there is a lot of conflict right now between people of various views, including people who hold different views on politics and sexuality. She said it’s important that all people remain open-minded in regards to views that differ from their own.

“We all really need to just try to accept one another and adjust,” Russell said. “The more dialogue we have the better.”

Will Marcail face any backlash for her accommodation? Russell doesn’t think so. She said IMSA has a “great reputation” in terms of “fostering a safe environment for all of its students.”

But should it happen, Russell said, “We’ll be there.”