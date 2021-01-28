Batinick: New House speaker is ‘striking the right tone’

Illinois State Rep. Mark Batinick (right) speaks with more than 100 students from Plainfield Central High School on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, during a forum on school safety at Plainfield Central High School in Plainfield, Ill. (Eric Ginnard)

The election of a new speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives appeared to be reason for optimism for State Rep. Mark Batinick.

The Democratic caucus voted in Rep. Emanuel “Chris” Welch, D-Hillside, to replace Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, who held the speakership for all but two years since 1983. Madigan was widely viewed as the most powerful lawmaker in the state and has drawn criticism from several Republicans, especially Batinick.

The Republican from Plainfield called for Madigan’s resignation after he was tied to a bribery scandal involving the utility company ComEd, though he was not charged and has denied wrongdoing.

Batinick said the Democrats, who hold a large majority, electing a new speaker is the most important factor in changing how state government works.

“There was only one person who I didn’t want to be speaker,” Batinick said referring to Madigan. “It’s a new day in Illinois.”

While Batinick said Welch was “one of the strongest Madigan allies,” he did compliment the new speaker for publicly saying he would work with Republicans on changes to the rules for how legislation is passed.

“He’s striking the right tone now,” Batinick said.

Specifically, Batinick said he wants to see changes to how bills are called up for a vote and to procedural maneuvers at times employed by Democrats to make major changes to bills at the last minute allowing little time for legislators to fully digest them.

While Batinick conceded his party likely won’t get all of their requests fulfilled, if Welch and the Democrats agree to some changes, he said that would be “a good way forward.”

Batinick remains a staunch advocate for pension and tax reforms to address the state’s “corrupt, bloated, inefficient government.” Last year, he filed a bill which would make it easier for residents to recall local elected officials and leaders in the state House and Senate.

As the post-Madigan era begins, Batinick said he’s been still trying to process the implications of no longer having a speaker with unmatched power and influence in the state, something he and other Republicans had been pushing for years to see.

“Nobody else in Illinois politics could have survived that much scandal,” he said.