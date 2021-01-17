Administrator says investigation into Fremarek not related to Plainfield Township

A Plainfield Township official said the arrest of Supervisor Anthony Fremarek for allegedly stealing from a former employer does not involve township government.

The township released a statement through Administrator Chuck Willard on Friday which said board members and other officials had learned of Fremarek being charged for stealing nearly $1.3 million.

“Township officials are not aware of the specific nature of the charges but do understand that the charges are not related to Mr. Fremarek’s duties as Township Supervisor,” the statement said.

When asked if there was a formal process to remove an elected official accused of a crime, Willard pointed to a state law which said a person is not eligible to hold office if they have been convicted of a crime. Fremarek has not been convicted of the charges against him.

While the township board cannot remove a sitting supervisor they may be able to take a vote of no confidence. As of Friday, the board isn’t scheduled to meet until Feb. 10 and Willard said he had not yet been notified of any desire to schedule a special meeting before then.

Willard said township officials were “shocked” by the news of Fremarek’s arrest.

While this most recent incident is not directly related to the township, two years ago, the then-township Administrator Andi French resigned after she was caught storing her private board and jet skis in a public storage facility.

The board at that time placed French on administrative leave. Willard was appointed to replace her after she resigned.