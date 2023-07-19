Open house on city square designs is Thursday

The city of Joliet is holding a community open house on Thursday to show the latest design concepts for a future downtown square and to collect public feedback.

The open house is 4 to 7 p.m. at the downtown Joliet Public Library, 150 N. Ottawa St.

Members of the team working on the project will be at the open house to discuss the design concepts and listen to people’s comments.

The city also has posted the designs on its website and is collecting public feedback unto Aug. 11.

The event on Thursday follows a previous open house held in February when the city sought public feedback on general design for the project.

The city plans to build the square in an area that is now used for public parking but also includes the Van Buren Plaza along Chicago Street and across from the Rialto Square Theatre.