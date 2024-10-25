Joliet Junior College helps students facing food, housing challenges

Jeff Eberhard, of E-Z Auto Sales in Joliet (left), who built and donated the micro pantries to Joliet Junior College, and Cyndi Vasquez-Barrios, Dean of Students, at a pantry at the Romeoville campus. (Photo provided by Joliet Junior College)

The higher educational tenets of practical experience, skills development and awareness and advocacy are being met this fall at Joliet Junior College through a program that addresses student homelessness and food shortages.

JJC’s Student Support Services, Housing and Food Insecurity program aims to help students experiencing those issues by “helping to address their immediate needs and promote their overall success,” said Cyndi Vasquez-Barrios, JJC’s Dean of Students.

Paid for by a $286,000 grant from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) provided through Will County, the program has supported more than 160 JJC students this fall.

The ARPA grant is part of $134 million designated to the county for various recovery efforts under the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds.

Joliet Junior College provides mirco pantries to help students who may be in need, dealing with food insecurities. Here is one at the Romeoville campus. (Photo provided by Joliet Junior College)

The assistance at JJC is provided to qualified students through:

· Gas cards

· Grocery gift cards

· Vehicle repairs via the JJC automotive program

· Utility and rental assistance to prevent utility shutoffs or evictions

· Information and assistance in finding shelter for those experiencing homelessness

“Overall, this funding reflects a commitment to support vulnerable populations during a critical time, allowing JJC to continue its mission of making education accessible to all students, regardless of their circumstances,” Vasquez-Barrios said.

To receive the assistance, students fill out an online application for emergency funds. “Once submitted, the supportive services coordinator (Veronica Cabrera) reviews it and assesses the students’ needs. Students then schedule a meeting to discuss their requests further,” she said.

Veronica Cabrera, Joliet Junior College supportive services coordinator (Photo provided by Joliet Junior College)

A team then provides additional support, in a physical area “Designed to be a welcoming space for students seeking assistance,” Vasquez-Barrios said.

This area includes a private office where, “Discussions about sensitive topics, such as emergency funds and homelessness, can occur in a confidential setting,” she said. “Overall, the program combines accessibility with privacy, ensuring that students feel safe and supported while seeking help.”

Vasquez-Barrios noted that JJC’s commitment to students facing homelessness and food insecurities runs deep.

“Historically, JJC has recognized that homelessness can be a significant barrier to accessing and completing a college education. The connection between JJC and homelessness reflects a commitment to inclusivity and support for all students, regardless of their circumstances,” she said.

Moreover, the college has adapted its programs over time “to better meet the needs of its students. Initiatives like emergency funds specifically for students experiencing homelessness are part of a broader effort to provide a safety net,” Vasquez-Barrios said.

Other junior colleges in Illinois, including Elgin Community College and College of DuPage, run similar programs to address student food and housing needs, according to representatives at each school.