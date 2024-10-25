Joliet motorcyclist dead following 2-vehicle crash

A 19-year-old Joliet man is dead after the motorcycle he was operating collied with a car in Joliet Thursday evening.

Officers responded at about 5:43 p.m. to the area of West Jefferson Street and Reedwood Drive for a report of a traffic crash with injuries, according to Joliet police.

A Suzuki GSXR 1000 motorcycle, operated by a 19-year-old Joliet man, collided into a Nissan Rogue driven by a 19-year-old Romeoville woman that was turning westbound on West Jefferson Street from Northbound Reedwood Drive, police said.

The collision caused the Joliet man to be ejected from the motorcycle. The speed of the motorcycle may have been a factor in the crash, police said.

The motorcyclist was transported to Ascension Saint Joseph - Joliet hospital by the Joliet Fire Department where he later died, police said. The driver of the Nissan was not injured.

The roadway was closed for several hours as traffic crash investigators reconstructed the scene, police said. This crash remains under investigation.

Identification of the motorcyclist and manner of death will be determined by the Will County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with video footage or information regarding this crash is encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit at 815-724-3110.