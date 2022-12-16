Joliet Township trustee Ferrell arrested on financial crime charges

A Joliet Township trustee fighting to remain on the township board has been arrested on felony charges of income tax fraud, theft, loan fraud, wire fraud, forgery and other charges.

Karl Ferrell, 42, was booked into the Will County jail on those charges at close to 1:40 p.m. Thursday and then released several hours late on a $30,000 bond, according to the jail log.

Karl Ferrell (Will County Sheriff's Office)

Court records show Ferrell faces 16 felony charges for the offenses of income tax fraud, state benefit fraud, forgery, wire fraud, loan fraud and theft.

Ferrell is a trustee on the Joliet Township board.

Earlier this year, Judge John Anderson ruled against Ferrell’s bid to stay on the township board because his past felony convictions disqualify him for township office.

Ferrell is currently appealing Anderson’s ruling with the 3rd District Appellate Court, which allowed him to remain on the board until they come to a decision on whether Ferrell can remain in office.

Ferrell declined to comment on the charges on Friday and referred questions to his attorney John Partelow, who is representing Ferrell in his appeal.

Partelow said he wasn’t sure if the state’s attorney’s office is prosecuting Ferrell over the current charges but a special prosecutor should be assigned to the case if they are.

“I think the state’s attorney has a conflict of interest,” Partelow said.

Partelow also said Ferrell is innocent until proven guilty.

“This is just an attempt to dirty up him and in effect, the appeal,” Partelow said of the charges.

The Herald-News has reached out to the state’s attorney’s office for information on the charges.

This is a developing story. Check back again for further updates.