Plainfield’s Werk Force Brewing wins 2 medals at beer festival

A locally owned and operated brewery in Plainfield recently earned two silver medals at the 2024 Great American Beer Festival.

Werk Force Brewing, located at 14903 S. Center St. #101. in Plainfield, was the only brewery in Illinois “to receive dual honors” at the 2024 festival, according to a news release from Werk Force Brewing.

The two winning beers were the 2024 Humongous Sleepy Chungus Bear and the 2024 Barrel Aged Stupid Sticky Fingers, according to the release.

“We are beyond thrilled to bring home two medals from such a prestigious competition,” Amanda Wright, co-owner of Werk Force Brewing, said in the release. “It’s a testament to the hard work and passion of our team, and it’s incredibly gratifying to see our beers stand out among the best in the country. We’re proud to represent Illinois in such a strong way.”

Werk Force Brewing is a craft beer brewing company at 14903 S. Center St. in Plainfield.

The 2024 Humongous Sleepy Chungus Bear is a Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Stout “rested on a blend of Cacao Nibs from Ghana, Ecuador, Haiti, Uganda and Madagascar Vanilla,” according to the release.

The 2024 Barrel Aged Stupid Sticky Fingers is a Bourbon Barrel Aged S’mores Stout that Werk Force Brewing brews collaboratively each year with Rocky Reef Brewing in Woodruff, Wisconsin, according to the release.

Stupid Sticky Fingers is a “rich, pillowy imperial stout” with “graham cracker, marshmallow, vanilla and chocolate bomb,” according to the release.

In July, Work Force Brewing won three medals at the 2024 US Open Beer Championships, according to a July 8 post on the Work Force Brewing Facebook page.

The winning brews were Humongous Chungus (silver), Shandy Bobandy (bronze) and Brambleberry Cheesecake Sleepy Bear (gold), according to the Facebook page.

For more information, visit werkforcebrewing.com.

