Republican candidates for Will County Board team up

Two Republican candidates for the Will County Board announced their plan to team up ahead of the 2022 election.

Incumbent Steve Balich of Homer Township and Anthony Granata of Frankfort Township said they’re running together for the two seats in the newly redrawn District 4 next year, according to a news release.

Anthony Granata

“We are two staunch conservatives who believe in limited government and low taxes,” Granata said in a Facebook post announcing the partnership. “With a deep understanding of the needs of our respective townships (Homer and Frankfort), we will deliver a no nonsense approach to governing.”

In addition to his seat on the County Board, Balich serves as the Homer Township Supervisor. He’s garnered a reputation as a fervent, and at times harsh, advocate for lower taxes and other conservative policy positions.

Steve Balich

Granata is a former Frankfort Square Park District commissioner who has touted his election to public office at the age of 19 and service as a Republican precinct committeeman. He also ran unsuccessfully for Will County circuit clerk in 2020.

They said they plan to campaign together to seek the GOP nomination in the June 28 primary election.

The district includes all or parts of Frankfort Square, Homer Glen, Lockport, Mokena, New Lenox and Tinley Park.

The entire Will County Board is up for reelection in 2022. The board recently approved, along party lines, a new district map that it has to do every 10 years following the U.S. Census count.