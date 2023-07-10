Retired Will County judge’s son charged with making false police report

A retired Will County judge’s son was back in jail on charges that he falsely reported a female had a knife to her throat.

About 4:20 p.m. Sunday, Louis Goode, 37, of Shorewood was taken to the Will County jail on a felony charge of disorderly conduct and a misdemeanor charge of the same offense, court records show.

Goode is the son of retired Judge Carla Alessio Policandriotes.

The latest charges were the result of a Braidwood Police Department investigation.

A criminal complaint filed Monday alleged that Goode called the Will County Sheriff’s Office and reported that an “individual had a knife to her throat, knowing such communication was false.”

The offense allegedly occurred Sunday, according to the criminal complaint.

Goode was last in jail Nov. 18, 2022, after he was arrested in Romeoville on felony charges that alleged he struck and pushed a woman.

Attorneys with The Tomczak Law Group are representing Goode in that case, which is set for trial Oct. 25.

Goode waived his right to a jury trial and chose to have Judge John Connor decide whether he is guilty of the charges, court records show.

Previously, Goode pleaded guilty to battering and unlawfully restraining his ex-wife in 2014 and battering her again in 2018.

When Goode was first charged in 2018 with battering his ex-wife a second time, he was a fugitive for more than a month before surrendering to the Will County Sheriff’s Office after flying to Illinois from Texas. Goode was still on probation for his 2014 case when the 2018 case was filed.

Then on Aug. 23, 2019, Goode showed up to the Will County Courthouse for drug testing but left the building and never checked in for drug testing. More than six months later, Goode was apprehended in Colorado.

Goode was back in the Will County jail Aug. 20, 2020.

On March 2, 2021, Judge Ed Burmila sentenced Goode to serve 50% of a 27-month prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to battering his ex-wife in the 2018 case. Burmila retired from the bench in August 2022.

Goode was given credit for 314 days served while incarcerated, which put his actual prison time closer to 97 days.

He did not serve that time in prison, but instead at the Will County jail. After about three months in jail, Goode was released June 10, 2021, admitted to Stateville Correctional Center in Crest Hill and then paroled the same day.