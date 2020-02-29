Former Will County judge’s son arrested in Colorado: cops

A former Will County judge’s son was apprehended in Colorado five months after a warrant was issued for his arrest when he failed to show up for drug testing in his 2018 domestic battery case, police said.

Louis Goode, 34, was arrested about 2:45 a.m. Friday by campus police officers with Auraria Higher Education Center in Denver, according to the Denver Police Department.

On Aug. 23, Goode went to the Will County Courthouse for drug testing but left and never returned, court records show. A warrant was issued for his arrest the same day.

Goode is the son of former judge Carla Alessio Policandriotes.

Goode was taken to the Denver Downtown Detention Center after his arrest, Denver police said.

Will County Deputy Chief Dan Jungles said Goode will be transported to Missouri first because he has a criminal case there.

A judge in Callaway County, Missouri, issued a warrant for Goode’s arrest on Aug. 26 when he failed to appear for a case where he pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana, according to court records.

In 2018, Goode was a fugitive for more than a month when he was wanted on felony charges alleging he abused his wife, court records show. He eventually surrendered to the Will County Sheriff’s Office after flying to Illinois from Texas.

In 2016, Goode pleaded guilty to domestic battery and unlawful restraint. Goode was involved in a verbal altercation with his wife when he pushed her and told her to enter the trunk of a car, court records show. She entered the trunk, Goode closed it and reopened it within minutes.