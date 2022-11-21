$50,000 bond set in retired Will County judge’s son’s 3rd domestic battery case

A judge set a $50,000 bond for a retired Will County judge’s son facing his third domestic battery case since 2014, this time on charges accusing him of battering a woman who is not his ex-wife.
At 12:46 a.m. on Friday, Louis Goode, 37, was booked into the Will County jail and charged with three felony domestic battery offenses. Goode has addresses listed in Channahon and Shorewood, jail and court records show.
Goode is the son of retired Judge Carla Alessio Policandriotes.
Goode has pleaded guilty to battering and unlawfully restraining his ex wife in 2014, and battering her again in 2018.
The new charges alleged Goode attacked a different woman on Thursday. Prosecutors with the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office are seeking an enhanced sentence based on Goode’s 2018 domestic battery conviction.
On Friday, Judge Fred Harvey set Goode’s bond at $50,000. Prosecutors had recommended a $100,000 bond. Goode is still in jail as of late Monday morning and will need to post $5,000 for his release.
Goode is being represented by attorney Jeff Tomczak. His attorney in the 2018 domestic battery case was George Lenard.
When the 2018 case was first filed against Goode, he was a fugitive for more than a month but eventually surrendered to the Will County Sheriff’s Office after flying to Illinois from Texas. Goode was still on probation for his 2014 case when the 2018 case was filed.
Then on Aug. 23, 2019, Goode showed up to the Will County Courthouse for drug testing but left the building and never checked in for drug testing. More than six months later, Goode was apprehended in Colorado.
Goode was back in the Will County jail on Aug. 20, 2020.
Will County sheriff’s deputies had picked up Goode in Missouri after he was discharged on his prison sentence in that state, according to Will County State’s Attorney spokeswoman Carole Cheney.
Cheney said Goode was re-sentenced to prison based on his violation of probation of a previous drug case in Missouri.
On March 2, 2021, retired Judge Ed Burmila sentenced Goode to serve 50% of a 27-month prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to battering his ex-wife a second time.
He was given credit for 314 days served while incarcerated, which put his actual prison time closer to 97 days.
Goode did not serve that time in prison but at the Will County jail. After about three months in jail, Goode was released on June 10, 2021, admitted to Stateville prison and then paroled the same day.
In 2021, Goode’s ex-wife told Burmila that Goode was physically, mentally and emotionally abusive toward her.
“Never did I ever deserve how he treated me,” she said.
Alessio Policandriotes told Burmila about her son’s struggles with alcoholism and addiction. She said he has been able to receive medication for his mental health issues.
“I do know that he has the tools, he has the ability and he has the momentum now to keep going forward,” she said.
This year, Alessio Policandriotes represented the Alessio family in their failed bid for a cannabis facility in Joliet.