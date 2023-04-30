Joliet Township High School recognized for excellence in financial reporting

Joliet Township High School was recently awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Association of School Business Officials International.

The recognition was based on the audit of the district’s Comprehensive Annual Financial Report for fiscal year ended 2022, according to a news release from JTHS.

“An important aspect of the district’s commitment to financial integrity includes the objective review of our Comprehensive Annual Financial Report by a team of professional auditors,” Ilandus Hampton, assistant superintendent of business services, said in the news release. “Receiving this award signifies proof of sound fiscal management, which is essential to providing the very best education for all students.”

This was JTHS’ 36th year of participating in this program, “a reflection of the district’s commitment to fiscal integrity and high-quality financial reporting” as well as financial transparency, JTHS said.

Applicants such as JTHS submit their Comprehensive Annual Financial Report for review. A team of financial professionals provide feedback “to improve future documents,” JTHS said.

Reports that meets the program’s requirements may then receive the Certificate of Excellence. Participating in the COE program “can facilitate bond rating and continuing bond disclosure processes,” JTHS said.