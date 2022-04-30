Another truck service headed near Houbolt Road bridge

Tredroc Tire Services has joined the companies looking to locate near the future Houbolt Road bridge for the trucking business it will bring.

The Joliet Zoning Board of Appeals last week recommended approvals for Tredroc and two truck stops planning to locate near the point where the bridge will connect with Hollywood Road. The truck route will lead to the Houbolt Road interchange with Interstate 80.

Three tire shops are planning to open or already have moved to the area. Three truck stops are in the planning stages.

Wentworth Tire Service recently relocated its Rockdale facility to a Terry Drive location not far from where Tredroc plans to open.

Tredroc, which provides tire services for commercial truckers in six states and has a location in Romeoville, is buying a building at 2404 Reeves Road in what is known as the Crown Trygg Industrial Park.

“It was a preexisting mechanical facility,” Gil Applegate with Tredroc told the zoning board April 21. “We’re using it to expand the company’s footprint to make a service facility for the truck traffic that’s entering the area.”

The Crown Trygg Industrial Park is off Route 6, east of the future juncture with the Houbolt Road bridge but in the vicinity.

Route 6 already is a truck route with several industries and trucking operations along the stretch of highway running west through Joliet to Interstate 55.

But the Houbolt Road toll bridge has been designed to provide a connection to the CenterPoint Intermodal Center on the other side of the Des Plaines River. The bridge will open the area to trucks moving to and from the intermodal yards in the CenterPoint Intermodal Center as they head to Interstates 80 and 55.

Hollywood Road is being widened to accommodate the added traffic. The Houbolt Road interchange is being converted to a diverging diamond interchange to ease traffic flow.

Cassidy Tire also plans to open a service shop in a development at Route 6 and Hollywood Road, which is where the bridge will land north of the river. A truck stop also is planned for the same southeast corner of the intersection.

The bridge is scheduled to open in early 2023.

The zoning board on April 21 also recommended approval for a special use permit for a Food N Fuel planned for the northwest corner of Route 6 and Hollywood Road.

Another developer received recommended approval for an extended special use permit after lining up QuikTrip, an Oklahoma-based chain of fuel centers, for a truck stop at the intersection of Hollywood and Mound Roads.

The City Council will have the final vote on zoning board recommendations.