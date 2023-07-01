5-year-old girl drowns at Tinley Park water park

A 5-year-old girl drowned Friday at a Tinley Park water park.

The Tinley Park Fire Department said in a news release on Saturday that it responded at 3:53 p.m. Friday to White Water Canyon Water Park, 8221 W. 171st St., Tinley Park in Cook County after receiving a call of “full cardiac arrest.”

“Upon arrival, first responders found Tinley Park-Park District lifeguards performing basic life support including CPR and AED on a 5-year-old girl who was unresponsive after being pulled from the pool.,” the Tinley Park Fire Department said. “It is unclear at this time how long the girl was underwater before lifeguards pulled her out of the pool.”

The Tinley Park Police Department and EMS also assisted in this call, the Tinley Park Fire Department said.

In a prepared statement, the Tinley Park-Park District said their lifeguards initiated a water rescue Friday afternoon. Upon arrival, emergency authorities provided additional emergency assistance, The Tinley Park-Park District said.

“No further information is being released at this time out of respect for the family,” The Tinley Park-Park District said. “Our thoughts are with the individual’s family and loved ones.”

The Tinley Park Fire Department said the girl was transported to Sliver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, where she was pronounced dead.

No further information is available at this time, the Tinley Park Fire Department said.