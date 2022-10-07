Update: 1 man arrested after large Joliet police presence responds to South Center Street

A report of a possibly armed man who battered two women in a South Center Street residence on Thursday in Joliet led to a large police presence.

Joseph Brown, 30, of Joliet was arrested on charges of domestic battery after officers responded to the domestic disturbance at a residence in the 200 block of South Center Street, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

Officers first responded to the scene at 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, determined Brown battered two women in a residence and learned Brown had fled the residence before they arrived, English said.

A short time later, officers responded back to the residence after receiving a report that Brown returned to the home, English said.

“Information gathered at this time led officers to believe that Brown may be possibly armed and alone in the basement of the residence,”English said. “Officers made numerous attempts to communicate with Brown and received no response.”

Police officers convene at the 200 block of Center Street in Joliet at 10:48 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. (Felix Sarver)

The Joliet Police Department Special Operations Squad and Crisis Negotiation Team responded to the scene and a perimeter was formed around the residence, English said.

“Numerous attempts were made to communicate with Brown but were unsuccessful,” he said.

While Special Operation Squad members searched the residence, officers on the perimeter located Brown across the street from the residence in the 200 block of Center Street, and he was arrested a domestic battery charge, English said.

Paramedics were on scene to provide medical assistance to Brown as he appeared to have been under the influence of an unknown substance, English said.

Brown was taken to Ascension Saint Jospeh Medical Center in Joliet for treatment, English said.