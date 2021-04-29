Chicago police take Joliet police officer into custody: cops

A Joliet police officer was in Chicago police custody Wednesday night, according to the Joliet Police Department.

Chicago police informed Joliet police that officer William Busse was in their custody, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

The Chicago Police Department did not disclose why Busse, 37, was in their custody, English said.

Chicago police did not immediately respond to a request from the Herald-News for information and details on Busse’s case.

Busse was recommended for firing in February 2020, according to a personnel order obtained by the Herald-News. The order did not say why Busse was recommended for termination.

Busse was arrested twice in 2019 and charged with physically abusing his ex-wife. He was arrested by New Lenox police May 31 of that year and again on Dec. 29, 2019.

Both cases remain pending in Will County court.