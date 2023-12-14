State health officials urging hospitals to require masks as COVID cases rise

With half of all Illinois counties reporting elevated COVID cases this week, state health officials are urging medical facilities to require masks on site.

Will County — The Illinois Department of Public Health is now advising healthcare facilities to step up mitigation efforts to minimize the spread of respiratory viruses.

The department on Thursday issued a health alert to hospitals, long-term care facilities, and local health departments outlining various mitigation measures such as the use of masking and screening, especially in areas where more vulnerable patients are treated, according to a news release from the IDPH.

Half of all Illinois counties (51) are at an elevated level for COVID-19 hospitalizations, including five that had a high level of hospitalizations, according to the release.

Statewide, the number of cases increased by 22% this week, according to the IDPH

Hospitalizations across the state also are increasing for cases of the flu and RSV, which could pose a risk for crowding in pediatric intensive care units, according to the IDPH.

“As we anticipated, we are seeing an increase in respiratory viruses – including COVID-19, flu and RSV – both in Illinois and across the nation,” IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said in the release. “IDPH is closely working with our health partners to educate the public, monitor our hospital capacity and develop effective mitigation strategies as we experience this surge.”

The IDPH recommended increased precautions for people planning holiday gatherings, including practicing diligent hand-washing; making sure gathering areas are well ventilated; staying home and seeking treatment if you feel sick; and getting vaccines for COVID-19, flu and RSV if you are eligible.

These precautions are especially important if you or a loved one is older than 65, immunocompromised or has a chronic medical condition. Young children also have an increased risk for RSV.

Locally, Will County health officials are keeping an eye on the number of cases of the respiratory diseases that are affecting people of all ages.

“Similar to what we’ve seen the past few years, this is the time of year that we’re expecting to see an increase in respiratory illnesses. Flu, RSV and COVID-19 are all still circulating, and we’re expecting to see a surge with upcoming holiday travel and gatherings,” said Kevin Juday, media services manager for the Will County Health Department. “Like many counties in Illinois, Will County has seen an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, but Will County currently remains in the low category in COVID-19 hospitalizations.”

The county health department echoed the same preventive measures as the IDPH and is urging residents to get up to date on vaccines available to help prevent the spread of illness at holiday gatherings.

“Getting a COVID-19, flu and RSV vaccines for which you or your loved ones are eligible are also important tips to stay safe and healthy at the holidays. These tips are especially important for young children and those who are over 65, immunocompromised or have a chronic medical condition and are the most at risk for severe disease,” Juday said.

The IDPH also is recommending masking in crowded public places if you feel sick or are at an increased risk for illness and is encouraging medical facilities to implement mask mandates in patient-treatment areas.

“During this critical period with hospitalizations rising, I encourage all of our residents to use the tools available to keep yourself and your families healthy and protected,” Vohra said in the release.

He reminded Illinois residents to use home COVID-19 tests if they have been exposed to or feel potential symptoms of a respiratory virus, including coughing, sneezing, sore throat, a runny nose or fever.

As of Nov. 20, every household in the U.S. is eligible to receive four free at-home tests through the COVID.gov website.

In conjunction with the warning of increased infections, the IDPH announced that it has launched a new, weekly Infectious Respiratory Disease Surveillance Dashboard, which will be updated weekly on Friday afternoons.

The report will provide the public with data on hospital visits, trends, test positivity and demographics.