Local nature parks offer quiet break from busy holiday times

Will County — The holidays are meant to be a time of joy, cheer, and love but they can also be a time of stress and extreme anxiety, sometimes simultaneously with the more positive emotions.

While bright lights, gifts and time with family can be exciting, it also can create a lot of pressure to make everything perfect and complete dozens of extra tasks in a short time.

When the countdown to Christmas becomes too stressful, it’s important to take a moment and unwind, and one of the best ways to do that could be as simple as getting some fresh air, according to local naturalists.

“It has been proven time after time that getting outside leads to improved physical health and reduced stress,” said Nancy Kuhajda, coordinator of the Master Gardener, Master Naturalist and Master Composter programs at the University of Illinois Extension in Will County. “Even just a few minutes outside to get fresh air and take in nature can decrease blood pressure, reduce stress and improve focus.”

While Kuhajda recommends getting out of the house or office to take a short walk, even if it is just around the block, she noted that many people don’t think to do this during the holidays because of the cold weather.

“A lot of people stay inside because they don’t like winter weather, but I like to say there is no bad weather, just poor clothing choices,” said Kuhajda. “A lot of people have become almost eco-phobic because of germs and bugs, and either heat or cold. It’s appropriate to be a little cautious, but with the right clothes and shoes there are very few days where people shouldn’t take a few minutes to get outside.”

While short treks outdoors can take the edge off stress and still fit into busy work and family schedules, Kuhajda also suggested that outdoor experiences could themselves become a beneficial family activity during the holidays.

“There are lots of things to do outside individually or as a family,” she said. “Especially for kids, it’s important to reduce screen time and unplug for a while. And the great thing is in northern Illinois there are parks and natural areas within a few miles of anyone, so it doesn’t have to be a huge outing but it can help reset our balance in a super-frenetic world.”

One of the places where individuals or families may want to consider taking some time to unwind this holiday season is on the trails of the Will County Forest Preserve.

“Being out in nature and walking especially are proven to reduce stress and lift moods,” said Cindy Cain, public information officer for the Will County Forest Preserve District. “We have 135 miles of trails throughout Will County that people can come out and enjoy alone or in a group with our programs.”

In addition to the forest district’s extensive trail network, Cain also noted that the department’s nature centers feature fish tanks and bird-watching opportunities, and often feature art exhibits.

“Those activities can be very soothing as well, and they’re all good ways to take some time out for nature and for yourself during the hustle and bustle of the holidays,” Cain said. “Anyone looking for a way to de-stress during the holidays can head to a forest preserve near their home to hike, bike, birdwatch, forest bathe, meditate, sled, cross-country ski, snowshoe, camp or watch for wildlife. The forest preserve district offers a wide variety of programs, too, to get people out in nature, which has been shown to reduce stress and improve mood and fitness levels.

"The great thing is in northern Illinois there are parks and natural areas within a few miles of anyone, so it doesn't have to be a huge outing but it can help reset our balance in a super-frenetic world." — Nancy Kuhajda, program coordinator program at the Will Co. University of Illinois Extension

The forest district has a wide variety of programs available on its website including bird-watching walks, family story hikes, and “tree therapy” for teenagers over the holiday break.

Similarly, the Joliet Park District offers multiple opportunities for relaxing time with nature, including its walking trails at the Pilcher Park Nature Center. The center is open daily until 3 p.m. and will also host a nighttime Winter Solstice hike and campfire on Dec. 21.

For people who would like to enjoy the restorative benefits of nature in a warmer environment during the holidays, the park district also operates the Bird Haven Green House, where tropical plants and a waterfall can be found year-round.

“There’s a lot of pressure during the holidays as people are together more and there is so much to do, even getting out for a brief time can alleviate those super stressors,” said Kuhajda. “Our increased exposure to media – between Hallmark movies and people only posting the ideal things in their lives on social media – can make us feel like we are falling short when things don’t go right during the holidays, but nobody is perfect. Nature is imperfectly perfect, and so much can be taken from just observing that.”