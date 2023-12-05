Hufford students collect food for pantries, socks for Morningstar Mission

Hufford I.E. Program students in the Community Service elective course and their sponsor, teacher Tara Neill. (Provided by Joliet Public School District 86)

Joliet — More than 20 students at Hufford Junior High are helping provide resources for the Joliet community as they finish their trimester just in time for the holidays.

Hufford students Alejandra Ramirez, Leah Collins, and Jimena Ulloa made signs to encourage their classmates and teachers to donate socks. (Provided by Joliet Public School )

The students are in the I.E. Program’s Community Service elective course.

The I.E. Program is a Joliet District 86 magnet school at Hufford that offers a unique educational setting for students in grades 6 through 8 that emphasizes the 4Rs: Responsibility, Respectfulness, Resourcefulness, and Responsiveness with a focus on a balance of academics, social skills, and creativity.

Students researched local needs in the community and organized a food and sock drive at the school.

Students who participated are: Laila Caldwell, Leah Collins, Brook’Lynn Doss, Braedon Gomez, Ashley Gutierrez, Karen Haro Garcia, Juan Iniguez, Andrea Jaime, Gabriela Juarez, Fabian Leon, Dayanara Martinez, Miguel Mejia, Jaded Modesto, Ernesto Morales, Yareli Moreno, Cecilia Omokunmi, Miranda Ostiguin, Emiliano Paredes, Brianna Pina, Alejandra Ramirez, Leilani Rocha, Axel Sanchez, Jimena Ulloa, and Faith Walker.

The students, led by class sponsor Tara Neill, a sixth-grade math and science teacher at Hufford, collected enough food to fill our micro-pantries in the Joliet area and more than 100 pairs of socks, which they donated to the MorningStar Mission.

Food collected by Hufford I.E. students. (Provided by Joliet Public School District 86)

“I am so proud of these students for taking the initiative to help out the community and appreciate Mrs. Neill’s leadership.” said Hufford Junior High School Principal Kyle Sartain.

Following the completion of the food and sock drive, the students are now in the middle of planning a coat drive as the colder winter months approach.