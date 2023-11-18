Pritzker opens next round of Electric Vehicle Rebate Program

Illinois Environmental Protection Agency Director John J. Kim has announced the opening of the next round of funding for the Illinois Electric Vehicle Rebate Program. Applications are being accepted now online.

Rebates will be issued to eligible applicants subject to availability of funds.

The General Assembly has appropriated up to $12 million to the Illinois EPA for the EV Rebate Program for the current fiscal year ending June 30, 2024. Actual funding amounts will be determined by the amount of money available in the Electric Vehicle Rebate Fund.

Because of substantial interest in the program, the Illinois EPA expects the available funds to be depleted in advance of the close of the application window Jan. 31.

Interested purchasers are encouraged to submit applications as soon as possible to increase the chance of receiving a rebate. Applications are reviewed in postmark order with applications from low-income purchasers receiving priority.

The EV Rebate Program was created under the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act passed by the General Assembly and signed by Gov. JB Pritzker in fall 2021. Eligibility requirements for an EV rebate in Illinois include but are not limited to:

The rebate application must be postmarked within 90 days of the vehicle purchase date, and the rebate application must be postmarked within the rebate cycle that began Nov. 1.

The purchaser must reside in Illinois at the time of vehicle purchase and at the time the rebate is issued. The vehicle must be bought from a dealer licensed by the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office.

The vehicle cannot have been the subject of a previous EV rebate under this program.

Only individuals can receive a rebate, and an individual can receive only one EV rebate under this program.

The rebate amount cannot exceed the purchase price of the vehicle.

The purchaser must retain ownership of the vehicle for a minimum of 12 consecutive months immediately after the vehicle purchase date.

Documentation requirements include copies of the purchase invoice, proof of payment, vehicle registration and IRS W-9 or W-8 records.

As required under the CEJA, the Illinois EPA will prioritize the review and award of rebates for low-income purchasers. Low-income is defined as people and families whose income does not exceed 80% of the state median income, as established by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. A table with current income thresholds is included in the application instructions.