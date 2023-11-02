Dog permits for Will County forest preserves on sale now

Forest Preserve District of Will County dog park permits went on sale Wednesday, Nov. 1, and they are good for the remainder of 2023 and all of 2024. (Provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County)

Get an early holiday treat for your pup by buying a Forest Preserve District of Will County dog park permit.

Dog park permits went on sale Wednesday and they are good for the remainder of 2023 and all of 2024, according to a release from the district.

The permits can be used at all six Forest Preserve off-leash dog parks located in:

• Forked Creek Preserve – Ballou Road Access, Wesley Township;

• Hammel Woods – DuPage River Access, Shorewood;

• Lower Rock Run Preserve – McClintock Road Access, Joliet;

• Messenger Marsh, Homer Glen;

• Plum Valley Preserve, Crete Township;

• Whalon Lake, Naperville.

Dog park permits can be purchased in person at five Forest Preserve visitor centers, online on the Dog Parks page at ReconnectWithNature.org or by mail, according to the release.

Annual permits cost $40 for Will County residents and $80 for nonresidents. Additional fees are charged for multiple dogs up to a maximum of three dogs.

Discounts are available for senior citizens, veterans and active-duty military. Daily passes are $5 for up to three dogs, but they must be purchased in person at a visitor center, according to the release.