Joliet Noon Lions holding candy day Friday and Saturday

The Joliet Noon Lions will host its annual “Candy Day” fundraiser on Friday and Saturday.

This means members will be out in the community, distributing candy for donations, according to a news release from the Joliet Noon Lions announcing the event.

The Candy Day fundraiser benefits local projects to support people who are blind, visually impaired, deaf and hard-of-hearing, the Joliet Noon Lions said.

Joliet Noon Lions Club members are volunteers. All money raised goes directly toward providing vision and hearing services to the Joliet community, the Joliet Noon Lions said.

Local projects include screenings for hearing and diabetic retinopathy, assistance to those in need of eyeglasses and reconditioned hearing aids, camping for adult and youth who are visually/hearing impaired, and other services, the Joliet Noon Lions said.

The Joliet Noon Lions recently collected more than 1,400 pairs of used eyeglasses and 13 used hearing aids from its 30 local collection boxes, the Joliet Noon Lions said.

These eyeglasses and hearing aids will be cleaned and refurbished before being distributed, the Joliet Noon Lions said.

Know more about Candy Day

The Lions of Illinois Candy Day began in 1952. Past District Governor Marvin Trench wanted to change the negative attitude at the time toward people who were blind people, the Joliet Noon Lions said.

So the Lions of Illinois resolved to hold a statewide drive to raise funds for services to raise awareness. Prior to adopting this resolution in 1952, funding for projects and services were raised only on the local or district levels, the Joliet Noon Lions said.

For more information on the Joliet Noon Lions, visit e-clubhouse.org/sites/jolietnoon.