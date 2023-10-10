Joliet woman celebrates turning 105

Mary Martha Thompson celebrated her 105th birthday Monday at a party where celebrants extolled her for a life that has spanned history while maintaining a loving nature and “a smile in her voice.”

Thompson was born just a month before the end of World War I.

Unfortunately for those who may want to imitate her longevity, Thompson had no advice for others on how to reach 105.

“There is no secret to my long life,” she said. “To God be the glory.”

Mary Martha Thompson celebrated her 105th birthday with friends and family at Joshua Arms Senior Residences on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Thompson, still an active member of Mt. Ebal Baptist Church in Lockport, also is known for her devotion to God.

Family and friends joined Thompson for a surprise party at Joshua Arms Senior Residences in Joliet where she now lives.

“She loves God, and she likes to be pretty,” niece Marcha Pinnick of Lockport said.

“She’s always been a loving, caring person,” niece Therese Bell of Joliet said. “And at the age of 105, her mind is just like that of a 50-year-old.”

Thompson is a fan of game shows and can at times supply the answers when watching “Jeopardy.”

She should know a few things having lived a life that, as Joshua Arms Property Manager Mary Jensen noted, began during the presidential administration of Woodrow Wilson.

“Your resilience and strength are a testimony to your spirit,” Jensen said in remarks at the party.

Friends a family packed the dining hall for Mary Martha Thompson 105th birthday party at Joshua Arms Senior Residences on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Thompson was born on a family farm in Braidwood to Herbert and Ida Pinnick and vividly remembers traveling in a horse and buggy. She is 1937 graduate of Reed-Custer High School.

Eventually, she moved to Lockport.

She is twice a widow, having been married to Frank McNear for 31 years and the Rev. Odell Thompson for 20 years. She had two children, the late Minister Richard Thompson and Tracy Thompson Lyles. She has five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Great-niece Luann Pinnick of Joliet remembers Thompson supplying her and other children with ice cream when they were young.

“I love her smile,” Pinnick said. “She has a smile in her voice.”

Comments from the many who attended her party showed that Thompson is considered remarkable for the kind of person she is in addition to her longevity.

But her longevity is remarkable.

Joliet Council member Jan Quillman read a proclamation that will be given in Thompson’s honor at the Oct. 17 meeting of the City Council.

A number of people made remarks on Thompson’s behalf at the party.

“Your longevity is a testimony to the human experience,” said Rebecca Wells, director of clinical services at Joshua Arms. “We honor you, Mary, and we love you.”