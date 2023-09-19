Forest Preserve District of Will County announces late September events

Say goodbye to summer with a wide variety of late September programs at the Forest Preserve District of Will County. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org.

Here is the lineup:

Fossils of Will County (Zoom webinar) – 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, online. Join Donald G. Mikulic for a fascinating look at the fossils found along the Des Plaines River. Mikulic was a senior paleontologist at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and now serves as the curator at Weis Earth Science Museum in Menasha, Wisconsin. He has edited books about fossils, including “Fabulous Fossils: 300 Years of Worldwide Research on Trilobites.” Free, ages 14 or older. Register online for the Zoom link.

Fall Equinox Paddle – 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Monee Reservoir in Monee. Watch the sunset during an evening paddle on the water. Bring your own kayak, or gear will be provided, including a choice of a canoe or kayak. After the paddle, hang by the fire and enjoy a beverage of your choice. BYOB; beer or wine only. This is a noninstructional hike on the water. Ages 21 or older; $20 a person. Register by Sept. 19.

Summer Sendoff Fishing Derby - 7 to 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Hidden Lakes Trout Farm at Hidden Oaks Preserve in Bolingbrook. Find the best spot along the shore, and try your luck at catching fish. One free container of night crawlers will be provided. First-, second- and third-place prizes will be awarded for the biggest catch. Ages 5 or older; $5 a person. Register by Sept. 23. Registration is available the day of the derby if spots remain.

Museum Campus Exploration Day: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, Sept. 23, and Oct. 28, Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville. Drop in for a self-guided exploration of the campus. Visit the 18th century-era Traders Cabin or peek inside the Native American longhouse above the pollinator garden. Learn about the French fur traders and Potawatomi who once called this area home.

Seed Saving and Sips: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete. Learn the basics of flower and seed saving, discover some easy-to-grow flowers and spend some time harvesting and sorting seeds to save and plant in your garden next spring. BYOB; nonalcoholic drinks, beer and wine only. Participants will leave with seeds from each flower variety, storage envelopes and growing information. Extra seeds will be donated to the seed library at Crete Public Library. Ages 21 or older; $5 a person. Register by Sept. 27.

Coffee at the Confluence: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, McKinley Woods – Kerry Sheridan Grove in Channahon. Experience the joys of seated bird-watching while drinking freshly brewed bird-friendly coffee. Bring a foldable lawn chair and your favorite mug, and let the birds come to you at the confluence of the DuPage and Des Plaines rivers. Meet in the parking lot, and hike to the confluence. Chair transportation assistance will be available. Free, ages 18 and older. Register by Sept. 29.

Paint and Take a Rain Barrel: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Bolingbrook. Join a forest preserve naturalist and special guests from the Conservation Foundation to celebrate World Rivers Day. Learn about water conservation activities your family can incorporate at home. Each family will paint a rain barrel to take home to install and help conserve freshwater. Free, all ages. Register by Sept. 24. Registration is by phone only; call 815-722-4121.

Try-It, Ty-It Fly-Tying Workshop: 90-minute sessions at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, Monee Reservoir in Monee. Trout Unlimited will present this workshop, which is intended for those with limited fly-tying experience, including beginners. General techniques for fly tying will be shown, and basic trout fly patterns will be demonstrated. All equipment and materials are provided by Trout Unlimited. Free, ages 12 and older. Register by Sept. 27.

For information about the Forest Preserve District of Will County, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.