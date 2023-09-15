Joliet Rotary’s raffle tickets on sale, chance to win ‘generous prizes’

Support the Rotary Club of Joliet’s annual raffle and help the community in a significant way.

Proceeds from the raffle provide “charitable grants to nonprofit organizations to improve and expand facilities and purchase new equipment,” the Rotary Club of Joliet said.

“The Rotary Club of Joliet has always been about giving back to the community,” club president Diane Cepela said. “And so this raffle is our big fundraiser to give back really big to the community.”

Most recently, the club donated $11,000 to Cornerstone Services for accessible fitness equipment and $21,000 to Easterseals to renovate a residential home sponsored by the Rotary in 1996 (2020).

The club donated $25,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Joliet to help restore the pool for swim lessons (2021). It donated $30,000 for roof repairs and renovations at the Will-Grundy Medical Clinic (2022).

And in 2023, the Rotary Club of Joliet donated $25,154 to the Warren Sharpe Community Center for food pantry enhancements.

In fact, this particular raffle has funded “just about every community organization in some way,” Cepela said.

“It’s not going to a different country or a different city but right here in Joliet to help some of our neediest people,” she said. “That’s the main reason: to give back to the community.

Tickets are $100 each, and “the prizes are very generous,” Cepela said.

Prizes are $10,000 (first prize, one winner), $1,000 (second prize, five winners) and $500 (third prize, two winners). The raffle runs through Oct. 24. Winners will be drawn at a Rotary Club of Joliet meeting.

“I’ve never won,” Cepela said. “But there’s hope.”

To buy a ticket and for more information about the Rotary Club of Joliet, visit jolietrotary.com.

Know more

According to the Rotary Club of Joliet, raffle proceeds made the following possible:

1984 to 1988: More than $250,000 and in-kind contributions were donated to build the Rotary Sports Complex at the Galowich YMCA on the west side of Joliet.

1989: Established a $75,000 endowment fund to maintain the YMCA Sports Field.

1990: $30,000 to Habitat for Humanity to construct two homes.

1991: $30,000 to Will-Grundy Medical Clinic for an endowment fund for medications.

1992: $26,100 to D-FY-IT drug testing program for local high schools.

1993: $30,000 to purchase equipment to establish a handicapped playground for Easterseals. Located and donated 18 hospital beds that were shipped to a clinic in Mexico.

1994: Bought a 15-passenger van for The Salvation Army.

1995: $30,000 to help refurbish facilities for an abused women’s shelter.

1996: $32,000 to Easterseals for furnishing a supervisory group home.

1997: $30,000 to United Cerebral Palsy Park for specialized playground equipment.

1998: $30,000 for endowed scholarships to be awarded annually by Joliet Junior College, Lewis University and the University of St. Francis.

1999: $30,000 for funding of the Will-Grundy Rotary Dental Clinic.

2000: $27,400 to Morningstar Mission Ministries for its kitchen renovation project.

2001: $30,000 donation to The Salvation Army for renovation of its kitchen, and to the Will County Humane Society for renovation of its facility.

2002: $30,000 to the Rotary College Scholarship Program for the scholarship fund established at Lewis University, the University of St. Francis and Joliet Junior College.

2003: $30,000 to Joliet Hospice for the construction of a patient room.

2004: $14,000 to Lamb’s Fold toward a new shower room for the women and children.

2005: Sand filters for water treatment in the Dominican Republic.

2006: Rotary Club of Joliet college scholarships to high school seniors.

2007: Van purchase for Will County Senior Services Center.

2008: New men’s shower at Daybreak Center.

2009: Playground at Guardian Angel Home in Joliet.

2010: New gym floor at Werden Buck Boys and Girls Club in Joliet.

2011: Painting the interior of the Will Grundy Medical Clinic, purchasing new medication carts at Our Lady of Angels, a new tile floor for St. Vincent de Paul.

2012: New handicapped-accessible playground for UCP’s Reedswood School on Reed Street in Joliet.

2013: Rotary Wall donation to Joliet Area Historical Museum ($70,000).

2014: New passenger van for the Our Lady of Angels retirement home.

2015: New delivery van for Will County Habitat for Humanity.

2016: Refurbishing the Rialto Square Theatre marquee light.

2017: New Americans With Disabilities Act-compliant pool lifts for the Galowich Family YMCA and Smith Family YMCA for $14,664 and improvements to staircases at Werden Buck Boys and Girls Club for $11,403. Also donated $3,500 each to Easterseals and Cornerstone. Total donations of $33,067.

2018: $28,500 to Senior Services Center for the Senior Express transportation project.

2019: $27,746 to the Spanish Community Center for renovations and repairs to its building.

2020: $11,000 to Cornerstone Services for accessible fitness equipment and $21,000 to Easterseals to renovate a residential home sponsored by the Rotary in 1996.

2021: $25,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Joliet to help restore the pool for swim lessons.

2022: $30,000 for roof repairs and renovations at the Will-Grundy Medical Clinic.

2023: $25,154 to the Warren Sharpe Community Center for food pantry enhancements.