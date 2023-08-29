Manhattan hosting village Labor Day party

The village of Manhattan will be hosting its annual Labor Day party Sunday, Sept. 3, at the Round Barn Farm Park, 24115 US Route 52, Manhattan.

The day begins with a volleyball tournament at 10 a.m. and a bean bag tournament at 4 p.m.

Registration for both tournaments is on the village’s website along with a full schedule of fun, games, music and entertainment running from 3 to 8 p.m.

Highlights include the ROTC Color Guard, a rock-climbing wall, magic shows, inflatables, face painter, and performances by the Manhattan Junior High School band and choir, according to a news release from the village.

There will also be a zip-line, petting zoo, and monster trucks to a touch-a-truck. The evening concludes with a fireworks show at 8:30 p.m. at Manhattan Junior High School, 15606 Smith Road, which also can be viewed from Round Barn Farm Park, according to the release.

Continuing this year will be a pet station with pet contests for multiple categories for participants to enter and win. Food and drinks from vendors including Midtown Bar & Grill, Arrowhead Ale, Smokin’ Z’s BBQ, KeKe’s Donuts, Auntie Anne’s Pretzels, Edrolls, Mel’s Tacos, Cream Crunch N More, and Pizza for U will be available to buy from 3 to 8 p.m.

The village thanks the following sponsors for making this event possible:

• Platinum sponsors: Enbridge.

• Silver sponsors: Absolute Vision Care, EarthRise, and James E. Tromp PC CPA.

• Bronze sponsors: Berkots, Fitness Premier, Kid Country Childcare, and Manhattan Dental Care.

The Labor Day Party is free, and families with children are encouraged to attend. For information, contact Kristen Reinke at 815-418-2053 or kreinke@villageofmanhattan.org.