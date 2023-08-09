Frankfort approves Pfeiffer Road extension to help traffic congestion

The village of Frankfort has given the green light to the Pfeiffer Road extension, a project officials view as being a significant step forward in meeting the village’s growing infrastructure needs.

The Pfeiffer Road Extension is meant to enhance connectivity, relieve traffic congestion, and promote accessibility within the community, the village said in a news release announcing the project.

This extension will link U.S. 30 (Lincoln Highway) to Colorado Avenue and St Francis Road, opening new avenues for commuting and residential activities.

This project will involve construction of a two-lane boulevard road, a multi-use path, sidewalk, street lighting, landscaping, and an integrated stormwater management system, the release said.

The project is part of the village’s 2040 comprehensive plan which involved input from stakeholders, including residents, businesses, and transportation experts, the release said.

“By approving the Pfeiffer Road Extension Project, the village of Frankfort is taking a significant stride towards enhancing the quality of life for our residents,” Mayor Keith Ogle said. “This expansion will not only enhance connectivity but also contribute to community development and the overall aesthetic and functionality of our urban landscape. We are enthusiastic about the potential benefits this project will bring to our community.

Construction work on the project is scheduled to begin at the end of August.

Among the four bids received, Austin Tyler Construction, Inc. has emerged as the preferred choice for the project, the release from the village said.

The Village Board formally approved the bid in amount of $3,939,594.71 at its Aug. 7 board meeting, the village said.

Updates will be available through the village’s official website.