Communities set up cooling centers to help people beat the heat

The Will County Emergency Management Agency is advising residents of measures they can take during severe heat conditions to stay safe and healthy. These measures include being mindful of heat-related illnesses and being aware of the availability of local cooling centers.

“We want to make sure our residents know how to stay safe and cool down while we’re facing high temperatures this week,” Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant said. “Being prepared and knowing what to do when you start to experience signs of overheating and dehydration is important knowledge for our residents.”

To find cooling centers near you, go to the Will County EMA site.