Old Will County Courthouse could become county-city government campus

The old Will County Courthouse could become a “consolidated government campus” after its scheduled demolition this fall.

The plan for the courthouse that has been sitting vacant for about two-and-half years was announced in a statement on Monday by Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant.

Bertino-Tarrant and Joliet Mayor Terry D’Arcy have “partnered together” to explore the creation of a consolidated government campus for “both county and city services.”

“The potential for both of our governments to share a single space would be transformational for Joliet and Will County,” Bertino-Tarrant said in the statement.

Several renderings have been prepared of how a consolidated government campus could use the building at 14 West Jefferson Street.

The renderings also include “potential street-edge retail space to add to the continued revitalization efforts of downtown Joliet,” according to Bertino-Tarrant.

This is a developing story. Check back again for further updates.