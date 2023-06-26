June 26, 2023
Old Will County Courthouse could become county-city government campus

By Felix Sarver
A rendering of a proposed consolidated government campus with Will County and Joliet services located at the former courthouse site at 14 W. Jefferson St., Joliet.

A rendering of a proposed consolidated government campus with Will County and Joliet services located at the former courthouse site at 14 W. Jefferson St., Joliet. (Will County Executive's Office)

The old Will County Courthouse could become a “consolidated government campus” after its scheduled demolition this fall.

The plan for the courthouse that has been sitting vacant for about two-and-half years was announced in a statement on Monday by Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant.

Bertino-Tarrant and Joliet Mayor Terry D’Arcy have “partnered together” to explore the creation of a consolidated government campus for “both county and city services.”

“The potential for both of our governments to share a single space would be transformational for Joliet and Will County,” Bertino-Tarrant said in the statement.

Several renderings have been prepared of how a consolidated government campus could use the building at 14 West Jefferson Street.

The renderings also include “potential street-edge retail space to add to the continued revitalization efforts of downtown Joliet,” according to Bertino-Tarrant.

This is a developing story. Check back again for further updates.