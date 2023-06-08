Police: Man accused of threatening Will County judges, State’s Attorney James Glasgow

A man was arrested after he was accused of communicating threats to multiple Will County judges and Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow, police said.
At close to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Saad Noah, 65, was booked into the Will County jail on charges of threatening a public official, harassment by telephone, intimidation and disorderly conduct.
The case against Noah originated in January when he made “communication threats to multiple Will County judges, a Will County assistant public defender and Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow,” according to Will County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kathy Hoffmeyer.
“Due to the threats to the judiciary and prosecutor in Will County, the case was assigned to be prosecuted in Kankakee County with the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office acting as special prosecutor,” Hoffmeyer said.
The sheriff’s office obtained a warrant for Noah’s arrest and the fugitive warrants unit of that office began actively seeking to apprehend him, Hoffmeyer said.
“During the course of the investigation a member of the fugitive warrants unit provided his phone number to family of Noah in the belief they would be helpful in locating him. They in turn provided that number to Noah, who then made multiple threatening calls to the warrants deputy,” Hoffmeyer said.
On March 5, Noah was arrested during the course of a traffic stop by the Saint Lucie County Sheriff’s Department in Florida and taken to its jail, Hoffmeyer said.
Noah fought the extradition and the special prosecutor and sheriff’s warrant unit obtained a governor’s warrant for Noah, which was signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on May 11, Hoffmeyer said.
“The Sheriff’s fugitive warrants unit then conducted the extradition [Wednesday], bringing him back to the [Will County jail],” Hoffmeyer said.
“Per the terms of the arrest warrant and the special prosecution agreement, all proceedings are to take place in Kankakee County,” Hoffmeyer said.