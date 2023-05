Celebrity chef Fabio Viviani will teach a cooking class, “Tales of Three Chickens,” from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 4 at Chuck Lager America’s Tavern, 14035 S. La Grange Road in Orland Park.

Attendees will learn how to perfect three Italian dishes: Chicken marsala, chicken piccata and chicken parmigiana. Tasting portions of each dish and beverage pairings are included in the $40 price of the ticket.

Tickets to can be purchased online here.