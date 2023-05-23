Illinois AG report documents 69 priest abuse cases in Diocese of Joliet

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul on Tuesday released a report detailing information on 451 Catholic priests and religious brothers who abused nearly 2,000 children in the state over seven decades.

Raoul said the nearly 700-page report adds to the list of 103 substantiated cases listed by the six Illinois dioceses before the state investigation began in 2018.

The report includes 69 documented cases in the Diocese of Joliet, which includes Will, Grundy, Kendall and four other counties, and nearly doubles what was reported by the diocese in 2018.

[ Illinois AG’s investigation finds 451 Catholic clergy sexually abused kids, far more than the 103 the church named ]

The Diocese of Joliet seal is seen at diocesan offices in Crest Hill. (Photo provided)

“This means that our investigation led to the disclosure of 348 more cases than prior to our investigation,” Raoul said at a news conference announcing the findings.

[ Read the Illinois Attorney General's "Report on Catholic clergy child sex abuse in Illinois" ]

Raoul said the most recent substantiated cases occurred more than 10 years ago.

“There were substantiated cases into the 2000s – maybe 2010 or so,” he said.

The Attorney General’s Report on Catholic Clergy Child Sex Abuse in Illinois was released Tuesday morning.

Illinois dioceses including Joliet on Thursday posted announcements on their websites describing the process for handling allegations of sexual abuse of minors.

The Joliet diocese was one of only two that listed names of priests and brothers with substantiated claims of sexual abuse before the state investigation. It listed 35 cases at the time. The other was the Archdiocese of Chicago, which listed 68 cases of substantiated claims of abuse.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.