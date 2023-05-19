Body of missing Joliet man found in Des Plaines River

Workers alongside the east bank of the Des Plaines River found the body of a missing 24-year-old Joliet man in the river, police said.

At 4:15 p.m. Thursday, Jason C. Bingham, 24, was pronounced dead after he was found in the river, according to a statement from the Will County Coroner’s Office. Bingham had been missing since May 2, according to his mother, Ebony Young.

Joliet police officers responded about 2:50 p.m. Thursday to the 300 block of Railroad Street for the report of the body located in the river that was later identified as Bingham, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

When officers arrived, they learned that Bingham had been located by workers alongside a barge on the east bank of the river, English said.

“Joliet Fire [Department] made the water recovery and brought Mr. Bingham to shore,” the coroner’s office statement said.

No cause or manner of death was given. An autopsy will be performed Friday.

The Joliet Police Department is investigating the death. Anyone with information about it should contact the department’s investigations division at 815-724-3020.

Bingham’s disappearance led to the organization of a search party on May 11 and May 12 by two groups, Justice For Wives Foundation and Black Lives Matter Will County. Another search party had been scheduled on Friday but it was canceled.