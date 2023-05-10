Search party organized for missing Joliet man

A search party has been organized for Thursday and Friday to help find a 24-year-old man who went missing in Joliet.

The meeting location of the search party will be at Bicentennial Park, 201 W. Jefferson St., Joliet, according to a flier from its organizers, the Justice for Wives Foundation and Black Lives Matter Will County.

The party will gather between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

Bingham’s mother, Ebony Young, said she hopes people come out on both days to help find her son.

“The more, the merrier,” Young said.

Bingham has been missing since May 2.

Young said Bingham was last seen in the area of Broadway Street. She said he does have a friend who lives in Rockdale as well.

Bingham is an African-American male who is 5 feet, 11 inched tall, with brown eyes and black hair, according to the police department.

He was last seen wearing a red-and-black pajama pants and a White Sox jacket.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Bingham should call 911 or the investigations division of the Joliet Police Department at 815-724-3020.

The City of Joliet also released information publicly to help find Bingham as well, according to City Clerk Christa Desiderio.

“It is a standard practice and the police department collaborates with the clerk’s office on this matter. I spoke to the missing person’s mother and she was grateful for the city’s assistance,” Desiderio said.