Wine on the Fox in Oswego to kick off festival season this weekend

Wine, food and music will be in the spotlight this weekend as part of Wine on the Fox festival in downtown Oswego. This is the 20th year of the village’s annual festival, which will be held 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at Hudson Crossing Park, 65 N. Harrison St. (Eric Schelkopf)

Wine, food and music will be in the spotlight this weekend as part of Wine on the Fox festival in downtown Oswego.

This is the 20th year of the village’s annual festival to be held 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at Hudson Crossing Park, 65 N. Harrison St.

Acquaviva Winery in Maple Park (Photo provided)

Hopewell Winery and Acquaviva Winery are among the wineries that will participate in the event. Other wineries include The Pour Vineyard, Wyldewood Cellars Illinois, August Hill Winery, Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant, West of Wise Winery, Unpossible Mead, Tres Rojas Winery, Sable Creek Winery, Village Vintner, Fergedaboudit Vineyard and Winery, Lavender Crest Winery and Small Memories Winery.

In addition, craft beer vendor Pollyanna Brewing Company will be part of the festival.

Wine on the Fox is presented by john greene Realtor. Proceeds from the event help offset the cost of Oswego’s annual event programming and provide community amenities throughout the year.

The Saturday entertainment lineup includes Mike Himebaugh of Hello Dave from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the Abby Kay Band from 1 to 3 p.m., Junkyard Groove from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and 28 Days from 6 to 8 p.m.

The Sunday lineup includes Nicole Devine from 12 to 1:30 p.m., The Messengers from 2 to 4 p.m. and Wild Daisy from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Students Fox River Academy of Music and Art will perform at Wine on the Fox throughout the weekend. (Eric Schelkopf)

Students from the Fox River Academy of Music and Art in Oswego will also perform throughout the weekend.

Food vendors will also be at the festival. Admission to the festival is free, but wine service is available only to guests with an active wristband.

Wine tickets can be purchased at wineonthefox.com.

Wine on the Fox is a cashless event. Credit/debit cards and electronic payments are accepted.

Guests may bring food, blankets and chairs to the event. Outside alcohol is prohibited.

Pets are not permitted, except for service animals.

Weapons of any kind are not allowed.

All bags are subject to search prior to entry.