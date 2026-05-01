Ottawa Area Chamber celebrates 110 years with sold-out annual dinner

The Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated its 110th anniversary Thursday with a sold-out annual dinner at Starved Rock Lodge, honoring members who have shaped the community since 1916. (Photo provided)

The Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated its 110th anniversary Thursday with a sold-out annual dinner at Starved Rock Lodge, honoring members who have shaped the community since 1916.

Executive Director Jay K. McCracken welcomed the crowd and thanked attendees for their support. Dinner Chairpersons Anthony Williams and Salina Palevo coordinated the evening, which featured live music by Dan Farrell and dinner prepared by Starved Rock Lodge.

The chamber presented three major awards recognizing outstanding service.

Chamber Board Chair Anna Wright presented the Chairman’s Award to Ron Henson for his dedication to the chamber and community. Tom Justice, a chamber ambassador, awarded the Ethyl Strong Ambassador of the Year Award to the Ottawa Downtown Association for promoting downtown Ottawa.

Pamela Beckett received the Leo Parkerson Award, recognizing her longtime service as a chamber board member and Ottawa Rotarian, as well as her work with the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation.

Member Services Coordinator Caitlyn Tucker highlighted member milestones during the evening. Guests also participated in trivia about Ottawa and national events from 110 years ago, and attended a ribbon-cutting commemorating the chamber’s contributions to the area.