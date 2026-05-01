3 injured in rollover crash on Route 173 near Richmond

The Richmond Township Fire Protection District extricated two people from a rolled-over pickup truck on April 30, 2026, on Route 176 near Richmond. (Photo provided by Richmond Township Fire Protection District)

Three people, two requiring extrication, were injured in a rollover crash involving a pickup truck Thursday on Route 173 near Richmond, officials report.

The Richmond Township Fire Protection District responded to a call at 11:39 a.m. Thursday to the area of Route 173 and Keystone Road for a reported rollover with entrapment. First responders arrived within six minutes to find a pickup truck that had landed on its side and a car with “severe front-end damage,” Fire Marshal Scott Peterson said in an email.

Two occupants of the pickup truck were removed from the wreckage through extrications that both took about 40 minutes, Peterson said. The two people, along with the driver of the car, were transported to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital.

“Our information is that the patients’ injuries were not life-threatening, but they were serious conditions,” Peterson said.

The crash is under investigation by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

Fire departments from Hebron-Alden-Greenwood, Wonder Lake and Spring Grove assisted in the response.