Joliet police searching for missing man

A 24-year-old man from Joliet has been missing since May 2, according to his mother.

Ebony Young, the mother of Jason Bingham Jr., 24, said her son was living with her at their residence on Broadway Street when he left and didn’t return.

Young said Bingham was last seen in the area of Broadway Street. She said he does have a friend who lives in Rockdale as well.

Young said her son is a “great kid” who plays basketball.

She said she hopes people in the city look through their Ring doorbell cameras to see if he’s on there.

The Joliet Police Department is investigating Bingham’s disappearance.

Bingham is an African-American male who is 5-foot-11 in height, with brown eyes and black hair, according to the police department.

He was last seen wearing a red-and-black pajama pants and a White Sox jacket.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Bingham should call 911 or the investigations division of the Joliet Police Department at 815-724-3020.