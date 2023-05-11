Bring documents to shred on Saturday at Romeoville village hall

Safely dispose of documents with personal information at a community shred day on Saturday.

State Rep. Natalie Manley, D-Joliet, is partnering with the village of Romeoville and State Rep. Dagmara Avelar, D-Bolingbrook for the event.

The shred day will run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the village hall parking lot located at 1050 W. Romeo Road in Romeoville.

This event is free and open to the public.

“Shredding documents with personally identifiable information on them is a great way to prevent identity theft while clearing out clutter from your home,” Manley said in a news release announcing the event. “I encourage everyone to take advantage of this opportunity to safely and securely discard their unwanted papers.”

What type of documents to shred? Anything with personal information, such as medical records or bank statements. Each vehicle has a two-box limit.

For more information, contact Manley’s office at info.repmanley@gmail.com or 815-725-2741.