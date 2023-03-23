Rt. 59 lanes will be closed in Shorewood

Lanes will be reduced on Route 59 in the area of the new Interstate 55 interchange starting Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced.

The lane closures are part of the reconstruction project for the new interchange, which is partially in Shorewood and partially in Joliet, IDOT said in a news release on Thursday.

The four-lane highway will be reduced to two lanes, one in each direction, approaching the intersection.

The lane closures start Tuesday, weather permitting, IDOT said.

The $59.3 million interchange reconstruction project is expected to be completed in fall 2024.

The existing partial-access interchange will be replaced with a full-access, diverging-diamond interchange.

East Frontage Road will be relocated and reconstructed.

Auxiliary lanes will be added on I-55 between the Route 59 and Route 52 interchanges to provided better access for vehicles entering and leaving the interstate.

The Route 59 intersection with Seil Road also will be improved.

“Pedestrian access will be built across I-55 with the addition of new sidewalks and a multi-use path to connect with the local system of trails,” IDOT said in the release. New lighting and modernized traffic signals will be installed. Noise and retaining walls will be built along I-55.