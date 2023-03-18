Manhattan teen who went missing in February was found safe

A 16-year-old missing Manhattan teen is located and safe, the Will County Sheriff’s Investigations Unit said on Saturday.

Lana Roemer was reported missing on Feb. 5 after she left her Manhattan home at an unknown time.

Her information was uploaded to the database for National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

The Will County Sheriff’s Office followed up on “multiple anonymous crime tips, emails, and phone messages related to the missing 16-year-old,” according to a statement from the sheriff’s office in February.

Police said detectives also conducted interviews with Roemer’s family and friends and multiple enforcement agencies in Illinois and surrounding states were notified to provide assistance as well.

“To dispel any rumors, Lana Roemer ran away from her Manhattan residence. There is no indication that Roemer was ‘kidnapped’ by a stranger and no indication that there is a risk to public safety,” sheriff’s investigators said in February.

Anyone with information should contact Will County Sheriff’s Detective Kimberly Topolewski at ktopolewski@willcosheriff.org or leave an anonymous tip at www.willcosheriff.org.