Manhattan teen still missing, other police agencies notified to provide assistance

Will County sheriff’s deputies are still searching for a runaway teen from Manhattan and they have contacted multiple law enforcement agencies in Illinois and outside to provide assistance in finding her.

At 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, the Will County Sheriff’s Office reported that Lana Roemer, 16, of Manhattan, has still not been found.

“Sheriff’s detectives are continuing to follow up on multiple anonymous crime tips, emails, and phone messages related to the missing 16-year-old,” according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

Detectives have conducted interviews with Roemer’s family and friends, police said. Multiple law enforcement agencies in Illinois and surrounding states have been notified to provide assistance as well.

“To dispel any rumors, Lana Roemer ran away from her Manhattan residence. There is no indication that Roemer was “kidnapped” by a stranger and no indication that there is a risk to public safety,” police said.

At 6:15 p.m. Sunday, the sheriff’s office reported that Lana R. Roemer, 16, was reported missing. Manhattan is about 10 miles southeast of Joliet.

Roemer is a white female who stands 5 foot 4 and weighs 100 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Roemer’s information has been uploaded to the database for National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

According to the organization’s website, Roemer left her residence at an unknown time Sunday.

Anyone with information should contact Will County Sheriff’s Detective Kimberly Topolewski at 815-727-8575 or by email at ktopolewski@willcosheriff.org.

Anonymous tips can be provided through the sheriff’s website at willcosheriff.org.