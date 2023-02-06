Manhattan teen reported missing, sheriff’s deputies seek public’s assistance

A Manhattan teen has gone missing and the Will County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public fo help.

At 6:15 p.m. Sunday, the sheriff’s office reported that Lana R. Roemer, 16, of Manhattan, was reported missing Manhattan is roughly 10 miles southeast of Joliet.

Roemer is a white female who is 5-foot-4 in height and 100 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Roemer’s information has been uploaded to the database for National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

According to the organization’s website, Roemer left her residence at an unknown time on Sunday.

Anyone with information should contact Will County Sheriff’s Detective Kimberly Topolewski at 815-727-8575 or by email at ktopolewski@willcosheriff.org.

Anonymous tips can be provided through the sheriff’s website at willcosheriff.org.