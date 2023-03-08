Woman injured, cited after crash with Joliet police squad vehicle, police say

A woman suffered minor injuries and received a traffic citation following a collision between her vehicle and a Joliet police squad vehicle, police said.

At 4:18 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a traffic crash on Plainfield Road, east of North Larkin Avenue, that involved a Joliet police squad SUV, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English. Crest Hill police officers also responded to the crash.

A preliminary investigation of the crash indicated that a as the squad vehicle was traveling west on Plainfield Road in the median to turn left onto North Larkin Avenue, a Dodge Avenger driven by Bianca Willhite, 30, of Crest Hill, was exiting a parking lot from the north to turn east on Plainfield Road, English said.

At that time, the front of Willhite’s vehicle collided with the front of the squad vehicle, English said.

Willhite was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet with minor injuries.

Willhite received a traffic citation for failure to yield turning left, English said. The officer was not injured.