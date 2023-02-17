Plainfield District 202 approves building security upgrades

The District 202 Board of Education unanimously approved an estimated $2 million in security upgrades for its 30 schools at its regular meeting on Feb. 13.
District 202 will begin this budgeted capital improvement work immediately, which is scheduled for completion for August 2023, Glenn Wood, superintendent of schools, said in a news release from District 202.
This work is part of District 202′s five-year strategic plan, Wood added in the release. District 202 administration will continue working with the district’s safety committee for future safety and security initiatives, Wood said in the release.
The security upgrades will include the following additions and estimated costs:
• Double buzz entrances for all school buildings: $1,424,720
• Lockdown buttons in each District 202 classroom: $170,400.
• Swipe card entries to all four major hallway and gymnasium doors at all elementary schools: $450,000
All four high schools already have double buzz main entry doors. All schools also have lockdown buttons inside the buildings.