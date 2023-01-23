Joliet OKs 2023 round of water main projects

The city has approved $52 million in contracts for the next phase of an ongoing water main renewal program that will reach into 10 sections of Joliet this year.

Joliet is replacing all water mains built before 1970, in large part to prepare for the Lake Michigan project set for completion in 2030. The city must reduce water loss to qualify for Lake Michigan water and is replacing aging mains prone to leaking.

Projects approved by the City Council last week include major commercial corridors like Plainfield Road and Collins Street as well as streets in the St. Pat’s Area, Kerwin Terrace and other neighborhoods.

Construction workers dig along Oakview Avenue as water mains were replaced in that area in 2022. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawnedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Those projects are:

• Downtown, a $6.1 million contract that went to Trine Construction for sections of Joliet and Ottawa streets (between Jefferson and Jackson streets), Cass Street (from Ottawa to the Des Plaines River) and Jackson (between Joliet and Ottawa streets)

• Collins Street, a $6 million contract that went to Austin Tyler Construction for the area between East Liberty Street and Hills Avenue

• Plainfield Road, a $4.8 million contract that went to Trine Construction for the area between Black Road and North Center Street and includes adjoining sections of Wilcox Street, Nicholson Street, Mason Avenue, Douglas Street and Bridge Street

• Caton Farm Road, a $2.9 million contract that went to P.T. Ferro Construction for Caton Farm west of Drauden Road to Pebble Beach Drive, and includes Drauden north of Caton Farm to Summit Trail

• St. Pat’s Neighborhood Phase 1A, a $3.9 million contract to Austin Tyler Construction for an area including sections of South Willow Avenue, Blackman Avenue, South Hunter Avenue, South Seesar Street, South Illinois Street, West Washington Street, D’Arcy Avenue, Helles Avenue, West Marion Street and West Allen Street

• St. Pat’s Neighborhood Phase 1B, a $5.2 million contract that went to Construction by Camco for an area that includes sections of Irene Street, Emmett Street, West Marion Street, Madeline Street, West Allen Street, West Washington Street, South Seesar Street, South Comstock Street, Ivy Street, South Cagwin Avenue, Hyde Park Avenue and Pleasant Street.

• Black Road Acres Phase 1, a $4.7 million contract that went to Len Cox & Sons Excavating for an area that includes sections of Springfield Avenue, Madison Street, Westnedge Road, Arden Place, Mason Avenue, Avalon Avenue, Mayfield Avenue and West Acres Road

• Garnsey Park Phase 4, a $4.4 million contract that went to Austin Tyler Construction for an area that includes Ingalls Avenue from Raynor Avenue to Clement Street along with sections of Kelly Avenue, Wilcox Street, Oakland Avenue, Clement Street, Highland Avenue and Curtis Avenue

• Highland Phase 1, a $3 million contract that went to Austin Tyler Construction for an area that includes sections of Arbor Street, Fiesta Drive, Longwood Drive, Parkwood Drive, Tamarack Drive and Belmont Avenue

• Kerwin Terrace, a $3.7 million contract that went to Len Cox & Sons Excavating for an area that includes Ingalls Avenue from Plainfield Road to Larkin Avenue along with sections of Wyoming Avenue, Texas Avenue, Massachusetts Avenue, Oregon Avenue and Connecticut Avenue

• Midland Avenue East, a $4.8 million contract that went to Benchmark Construction for an area that includes: Midland Avenue between Black Road and Mayfield Avenue; Catherine Street between Black and Glenwood Avenue; and those sections of Sherwood Place, Mason Avenue, Caton Avenue, Douglas Street, Mayfield Avenue, Taylor Street and West Acres Road that lie between Midland and Catherine

The council also approved a $2.4 million contract for ductile iron pipe, an advance purchase recommended by city staff to avoid shortages that occurred during 2022 and led to delays in some water main projects last year.