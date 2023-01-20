Joliet man pleads guilty to aggravated arson in 2017 flare gun attack case

A 23-year-old man has pleaded guilty to aggravated arson in a 2017 case that involved the deaths of two women and an infant who died in a house fire in Joliet.

Manuel Escamilla, 23, of Joliet, pleaded guilty on Thursday to the aggravated arson charge, according to Will County State’s Attorney spokeswoman Carole Cheney.

Escamilla was sentenced to 18 years in prison, she said.

Escamilla was scheduled to go to jury trial on Feb. 7 on charges of murder and other charges that were filed against him.

It was not immediately clear on Friday why the trial did not go forward and why Escamilla pleaded guilty to the aggravated arson charge. A call was left on Friday with Escamilla’s attorney, Chuck Bretz.

In 2021, Andy Cerros, 23, who was a co-defendant of Escamilla, pleaded guilty to the murder of Regina Rogers, 28; Rogers’ 11-month-old daughter, Royalty Rogers; and Jacquetta Rogers, 29.

All three victims died in a deadly flare gun attack.

