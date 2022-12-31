Top 10 most-read stories from The Herald-News in Joliet

The most read stories for 2022 published in The Herald-News involved criminal activity in Will County, including financial; a popular Halloween display that went viral; and a mother who left her children in a vehicle for a second time while she was inside a bar.

Breaking news, Paycheck Protection Program loan fraud and “Stranger Things” display are among The Herald-News’ most-read stories for 2022.

Join us in taking a look back at those top 10 stories.

Donta Bailey (Will County Sheriff's Office)

There was particular interest in stories of fraud involving the Paycheck Protection Program. In this case, the State’s Attorney’s Office inexplicably dropped charges against a Joliet man in July. This was the most read story, according to online metrics.

Will County Assistant State’s Attorney Peter Wilkes motioned to drop the PPP loan fraud charges against Donta Bailey, 18, of Joliet.

Bailey initially was charged with receiving a $20,802 loan through the Paycheck Protection Program by falsely misrepresenting the gross revenue of his taxi business. He also was charged with committing state benefits fraud by fraudulently obtaining $784 in unemployment benefits.

Judge Dan Rippy granted Wilkes’ motion.

Kimberly Wells (Joliet Police Department)

A Lockport woman was arrested again in July and accused for a second time of leaving her two children unattended in a vehicle while she was inside a Joliet bar.

Kimberly Wells, 36, of Lockport was arrested on probable cause of endangering the life and health of her two sons, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

Officers responded to the parking lot of Los Gaveños bar, 1101 N. Hickory St., for a report of two children left unattended in a vehicle, English said.

Officers arrived at the scene and found two boys – ages 2 and 3 – seated in child seats in the backseat of the vehicle, which the officers observed was in deplorable condition, English said.

Dave Appel and Aubrey Appel gave a sneak peek of their Halloween yard display for 2022 on social media, which featured Sadie Sink’s Max Mayfield from “Stranger Things” seemingly floating in the air. The video went viral and people have since flocked to see it. The "floating Max" display is seen on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (Denise Unland)

Dave and Aubrey Appels’ “Stranger Things” Halloween display created a buzz online and sent thousands of devotees of the Netflix series and Halloween to their home in Plainfield.

“I have not seen it in person, but I really want to,” said Susan Renner, a physics professor at the University of St. Francis in Joliet. “It looks amazing online.”

Andrew Morrison, a physics professor at Joliet Junior College, hadn’t seen it yet either. But he and Renner didn’t mind speculating on how the prop worked.

A scene from Dave Appel’s "Stranger Things"- themed Halloween display at his home in Plainfield. The Halloween display featuring a levitating Max from the Netflix show "Stranger Things" has gone viral on social media. Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Plainfield. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

A Plainfield couple gave a sneak peek of their Halloween yard display for 2022 in October with their display of Sadie Sink’s Max Mayfield from “Stranger Things” seemingly floating in the air.

The couple, Dave and Audrey Appel, posted a clip on their HorrorProps YouTube page.

But after complaints from a neighbor, the Appels took down Max and said they wouldn’t be installing the rest of the exhibit either. They were thrilled their clip of “the most groundbreaking show since 2020,” Dave said, had gone viral and couldn’t wait for people to see their entire yard display.

Neighbors in support of the display and fans on social media encouraged the Appels to bring it back. They did for Halloween week.

Raven Johnson (Joliet Police Department)

A Joliet woman was arrested in November on charges of committing more than $5,500 in retail theft at a Kohl’s store in Plainfield and charges of Paycheck Protection Program loan fraud.

Officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of South Hammes Avenue after learning Raven Johnson, 21, was at the residence and was wanted on three arrest warrants, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

Johnson was arrested and booked into the Will County jail.

Johnson’s bond was set at $290,000.

Mathew Berry (Will County Sheriff's Office)

A Midlothian man was charged in June with torturing and fatally beating his ex-girlfriend’s bichon frise mix dog named Kirby in Mokena.

Mathew Berry, 29, was briefly jailed June 16 after prosecutors filed felony charges of animal torture and aggravated cruelty to animals in the June 23, 2020, incident.

Prosecutors in a criminal complaint alleged that Berry tortured a male bichon frise mix named Kirby and beat the dog to death by punching it.

John Novak (Joliet Police Department)

A Crest Hill man was arrested in December in connection with a second incident in which he’s accused of touching a pregnant woman’s stomach at a store.

On Dec. 20, a criminal complaint was filed against John Novak, 27, that alleged he kneeled down in front of a pregnant woman at Walmart, 2424 W. Jefferson St., Joliet, and rubbed her belly with both hands.

Novak was accused in the criminal complaint of moaning “as if experiencing pleasure.”

Antwaun Walker (Will County Sheriff's Office)

Catalytic converter thefts are a growing problem nationwide, and Will County is not immune.

A Chicago man suspected of stealing catalytic converters fled from officers in Romeoville in April in a stolen vehicle, police said.

Antwaun Walker, 28, of the 6900 block of Eberhart Avenue was arrested on charges of aggravated fleeing and eluding police, as well as aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Additional charges against Walker were pending, Romeoville Deputy Police Chief Brant Hromadka said in a news release.

Jennifer Wirtz (left) and her husband, Joseph Wirtz (Lockport Police Department and Will County Sheriff's Office)

Another PPP loan fraud case attracted a lot of readers’ interest in November, but in this case, most of the money allegedly obtained through fraudulent means was to buy a home.

A Mokena couple was arrested and charged in November with fraudulently obtaining a $1.1 million loan from the Paycheck Protection Program and using $653,500 of that money to buy a Mokena residence.

Jennifer Wirtz, 48, and Joseph Wirtz Jr., 57, both of Mokena, were charged with theft, loan fraud and wire fraud. Jennifer Wirtz was further charged with money laundering and theft by deception. Mokena is about 5 miles east of New Lenox and 12 miles east of Joliet.

The criminal complaint said the case was investigated by the Lockport Police Department.

Angel Mendez (Joliet Police Department)

A truck driver is facing felony charges about five months after his arrest in Joliet, in which he admitted to an officer to consuming opium and later tested positive for cocaine, police said.

On Dec. 9, Will County prosecutors charged Angel Mendez, 34, of Plainfield, with operating a commercial vehicle while using or under the influence of drugs.

The charges stemmed from a July 7 incident in the 100 block of Andrew Taras Court in Joliet.