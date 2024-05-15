Lockport enters full road construction season

Several smaller-scale road construction projects are scheduled to start in Lockport in May and later in the summer. (Santokh Kochar/Getty Images)

Lockport — As spring comes into full bloom, so too does construction season in Illinois.

While some larger projects, including the Illinois Route 7 channelization project, began by early spring, several smaller-scale Lockport construction projects are scheduled to start this month and later in the summer.

The city’s annual resurfacing work and repair work on the Adams Street Headwall and railing are slated to start this month.

The Adams Street project will include removal and replacement of sidewalks, metal railings and the concrete headwall between Valley Lane and Grandview Avenue, and is slated to be completed by August.

The resurfacing work will be ongoing through September and will focus on “roadways in greatest need of repair throughout the city,” according to Lockport’s newly launched construction page on its website.

This year, the areas of primary focus will be in the subdivisions of Abbey Glen, Creekside Estates South, Fields, Parker Ridge and Pueblo Point. The full list of streets which will be resurfaced is available online.

Lockport Public Works Director Brian Lovering said residents on impacted streets will be notified within 48 hours of work beginning and will be warned if access to their driveways will be limited.

Along with the Route 7 ((9th Street) project, a roadway reconstruction and water main project also is underway. The project includes replacing water mains, improving storm sewers, pavement widening and resurfacing, sidewalk, curb and gutter repairs, streetscape improvements, landscaping, and improvements to ADA accessibility on sidewalks and crossings.

The project began in March and impacts 12th Street from State to Garfield, Washington Street from 11th Street to 13th Street, and Lincoln Street from 9th Street to Division. Construction is expected to last through September. According to a website update, most of the water and sewer mains have been installed and water service installations have begun. Road replacement is scheduled to begin soon.

Lovering emphasized that none of the roadwork projects taking place will create long-term detours, although he noted that there may be some short-term changes to traffic conditions while individual lanes are closed for work.

The final major construction project slated for 2024 is the Briggs Street Lift Station Improvements, which began in April and are expected to be completed in December. The station is located at the southwest corner of Briggs Street and Parkview Lane and is being replaced with new equipment and controls. The project encountered a slight delay getting started, but is now back underway.

Updates for the projects are being periodically posted online.